San Joaquin Valley Homes Closes 297 Residences in 2016, a 25% Increase Over 2015
SJV Homes constructed and closed escrow on 297 homes in 2016 -- a 25 percent increase over the 237 homes it closed in 2015. The company also opened three projects in 2016.
