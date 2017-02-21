Residents to hold candlelight vigils ...

Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemissinga Reps. Nunes, Valadao

There are 1 comment on the The Fresno Bee story from Wednesday, titled Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemissinga Reps. Nunes, Valadao. In it, The Fresno Bee reports that:

Residents plan to gather in Visalia and Tulare Thursday to hold candlelight vigils at the offices of Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, and Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford. Their criticism: The lawmakers are not hosting town hall meetings during the congressional recess this week.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Who

San Mateo, CA

#1 Thursday
This is quite huge and I'll comment more on this tomorrow f'sho. If I remember correctly (heck, I LOVE conditional statements!!!!), Nunesero is not here because he is on an important intelligence committee that is difficult to get on, and would thus be lost to the Valley If Nunsreodle were to happen to lose his seat.
Oops I forgot to mention that he is spending a lot of time with Trumpo these days. You know, like doing whatever it is they are doing. Maybe he's at mara lago.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Genetics Cancer Nonsense from Westra at U Exeter 20 hr Sugg45 2
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... Thu Who 4
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 21 badinga7 26
Cute college boy with girl body wants to get po... Feb 19 BearDick 2
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Feb 15 Who 3
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 14 Paul 3
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,794

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC