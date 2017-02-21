Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemissinga Reps. Nunes, Valadao
There are 1 comment on the The Fresno Bee story from Wednesday, titled Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemissinga Reps. Nunes, Valadao. In it, The Fresno Bee reports that:
Residents plan to gather in Visalia and Tulare Thursday to hold candlelight vigils at the offices of Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, and Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford. Their criticism: The lawmakers are not hosting town hall meetings during the congressional recess this week.
#1 Thursday
This is quite huge and I'll comment more on this tomorrow f'sho. If I remember correctly (heck, I LOVE conditional statements!!!!), Nunesero is not here because he is on an important intelligence committee that is difficult to get on, and would thus be lost to the Valley If Nunsreodle were to happen to lose his seat.
Oops I forgot to mention that he is spending a lot of time with Trumpo these days. You know, like doing whatever it is they are doing. Maybe he's at mara lago.
