Reedley Norte o gang member convicted in Tulare County gang sweep
A Reedley gang member is the first to be convicted by a jury in a gang sweep that became the largest criminal filing in Tulare County history, said Tulare District Attorney Tim Ward. Pedro Lopez, 35, was convicted Friday of several gang crimes, including conspiring and attempting to commit home invasions, after a large scale wiretap operation in Visalia, said Ward.
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That guy
|Sun
|Donovan Murphy
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Sat
|Sugg45
|4
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|Sat
|Who
|2
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Fri
|Rude
|6
|Genetics Cancer Nonsense from Westra at U Exeter
|Feb 23
|Sugg45
|2
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 21
|badinga7
|26
|Cute college boy with girl body wants to get po...
|Feb 19
|BearDick
|2
