Reedley Norte o gang member convicted in Tulare County gang sweep

A Reedley gang member is the first to be convicted by a jury in a gang sweep that became the largest criminal filing in Tulare County history, said Tulare District Attorney Tim Ward. Pedro Lopez, 35, was convicted Friday of several gang crimes, including conspiring and attempting to commit home invasions, after a large scale wiretap operation in Visalia, said Ward.

