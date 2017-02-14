Pet food maker told to stop dumping wastewater
A pet food manufacturer in Visalia has been ordered to stop dumping wastewater into a basin on property the company owns, a Tulare County official said. The wastewater must be trucked to an authorized disposal facility, said Nilsa Gonzalez, director of theTulare County Environmental Health Division.
