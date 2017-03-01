Operation Baby Face snares nine in Tulare County sex predator sting
Operation Baby Face has snared seven adults seeking to have sex with a purported 14-year-old girl who was a decoy, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said Monday. Additionally, two men were arrested earlier in the month for seeking sex with a teen boy, also a decoy, authorities said.
