'May you rot': US man on death row for murdering toddler

Three-year-old Sophia Acosta was pronounced brain dead on May 11, 2011, four days after she was taken to a hospital suffering from severe head injuries, bleeding above and under her skull, and bruises all over her head, torso and buttocks. Christopher Cheary, 26, was sentenced this week, nearly seven years after the death of Sophia Acosta, the daughter of Cheary's ex-girlfriend..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.