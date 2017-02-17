Man arrested by Visalia police in att...

Man arrested by Visalia police in attempted kidnap, assault

Tuesday Feb 14

A man was arrested Tuesday in Visalia after allegedly attempting to kidnap his ex-girlfriend and hitting a man who tried to protect her. Visalia police said 25-year-old Joshua Cruz was upset about a breakup and got into a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend after she wouldn't leave with him.

