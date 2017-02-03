Investigation into drug sales at Visa...

Investigation into drug sales at Visalia park lands man, 74, in jail

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A man walking near Lincoln Oval Park in Visalia was arrested by officers Thursday after they found he was carrying 36 wrapped pieces of heroin. Daniel Aleman, 74, was taken to the Tulare County Jail for alleged possession of heroin for sale, Visalia police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S.... Jan 28 Who 8
News Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested Jan 25 Who 1
Whats your Pubic preference? Jan 23 CuriousGeorge 1
News Man shot in Pixley same man wanted in Tulare in... (Nov '12) Jan 23 chita 3
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Jan 21 Thirsty 6
Michael Jan 13 soonergirl 4
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,530,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC