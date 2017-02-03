Investigation into drug sales at Visalia park lands man, 74, in jail
A man walking near Lincoln Oval Park in Visalia was arrested by officers Thursday after they found he was carrying 36 wrapped pieces of heroin. Daniel Aleman, 74, was taken to the Tulare County Jail for alleged possession of heroin for sale, Visalia police said.
