Gallagher acquires retirement community insurance broker
Visalia, California-based Lewis & Associates is a retail insurance broker and employee benefit consultant that specializes in serving the needs of retirement communities, including assisted living, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, Gallagher said in a statement. Lewis & Associates President & CEO James Smallwood, Vice President Kevin Veitia and 24 Lewis & Associates employees will continue to operate from the company's current location, Gallagher said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|10 hr
|Mo Fu
|63
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|18 hr
|1911lover
|24
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Sun
|Nudes
|7
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Wow
|2
|Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av...
|Sun
|Michele
|1
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Jan 28
|Who
|8
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC