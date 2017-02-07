Gallagher acquires retirement community insurance broker

Visalia, California-based Lewis & Associates is a retail insurance broker and employee benefit consultant that specializes in serving the needs of retirement communities, including assisted living, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, Gallagher said in a statement. Lewis & Associates President & CEO James Smallwood, Vice President Kevin Veitia and 24 Lewis & Associates employees will continue to operate from the company's current location, Gallagher said.

