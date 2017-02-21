Federal grant lets small California city open a library
John Muir, left, is shown visiting the Giant Forest area of Sequoia National Park in 1902. Also left to right: Dr. C. Hart Merriam of Washington, D.C., Charles O'Callahan, attorney from San Francisco, and William Keith, artist from Berkeley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|22 hr
|badinga7
|26
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|Mon
|Who
|1
|Cute college boy with girl body wants to get po...
|Feb 19
|BearDick
|2
|Genetics Cancer Nonsense from Westra at U Exeter
|Feb 18
|wjabbe
|1
|Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte...
|Feb 15
|Who
|3
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 14
|Paul
|3
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|Feb 7
|Mo Fu
|63
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC