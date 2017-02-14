Farm labor museum highlights the Chinese experience in one California county
Just in time for Chinese New Year, the Tulare County History of Farm Labor & Agriculture Museum will open its newest exhibit, "Happiness, Prosperity, Longevity: Chinese Experiences in Tulare County." A reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum in Mooney Grove Park in Visalia.
