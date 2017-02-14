Farm labor museum highlights the Chin...

Farm labor museum highlights the Chinese experience in one California county

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: The Fresno Bee

Just in time for Chinese New Year, the Tulare County History of Farm Labor & Agriculture Museum will open its newest exhibit, "Happiness, Prosperity, Longevity: Chinese Experiences in Tulare County." A reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum in Mooney Grove Park in Visalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) 4 hr Paul 3
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) Feb 7 Mo Fu 63
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 6 1911lover 24
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av... Feb 5 Michele 1
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S.... Jan 28 Who 8
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,547 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC