ERA Real Estate Enters Visalia, Calif. with New Affiliation
ERA Real Estate has entered the Visalia, Calif., market with the affiliation of The Hector Martinez Real Estate Team, the company recently announced. The Visalia-based team, led by broker/owner Hector Martinez, will now operate as ERA Valley Pro Realty.
