ERA Real Estate Enters Visalia, Calif. with New Affiliation

Thursday Feb 16 Read more: Natl. Relocation & Real Estate

ERA Real Estate has entered the Visalia, Calif., market with the affiliation of The Hector Martinez Real Estate Team, the company recently announced. The Visalia-based team, led by broker/owner Hector Martinez, will now operate as ERA Valley Pro Realty.

