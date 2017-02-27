Elderly woman saved from house fire taken to Fresno burn unit
A 75-year-old woman saved from a house fire in Visalia has been taken to Community Regional Medical Center's burn center in Fresno for treatment, the Visalia Fire Department said. Firefighters arrived as family members were removing the woman from a home addition where the fire started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl...
|11 hr
|Who
|7
|Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi...
|11 hr
|Who
|4
|That guy
|Feb 26
|Donovan Murphy
|1
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 25
|Sugg45
|4
|Genetics Cancer Nonsense from Westra at U Exeter
|Feb 23
|Sugg45
|2
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Feb 21
|badinga7
|26
|Cute college boy with girl body wants to get po...
|Feb 19
|BearDick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC