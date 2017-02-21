CVS to close 2 Valley stores

CVS to close 2 Valley stores

Read more: The Fresno Bee

CVS is closing stores in Madera and Visalia as part of a cost-cutting plan that will close 70 stores this year. In the Valley, the Visalia store at 2135 N. Dinuba Blvd. will close March 11. The Madera store at 1456 East Yosemite Ave. will close March 18. CVS is directing customers to other nearby CVS stores, including a store three miles away in Visalia at 1102 N. Demaree St. In Madera, the company is directing customers to a store nearly two miles away at 1109 Country Club Drive.

