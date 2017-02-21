Cowgirl balladeer Juni Fisher rides i...

Cowgirl balladeer Juni Fisher rides into Fiddlers Crossing

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tehachapi News

Juni Fisher is no stranger to these parts. She has already given four sold-out concerts in Fiddlers Crossing and will ride into town March 3 for her fifth appearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehachapi News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Residents to hold candlelight vigils for a oemi... 9 hr Who 2
News Visalia man arrested as suspect in church burgl... 16 hr Rude 6
Genetics Cancer Nonsense from Westra at U Exeter Thu Sugg45 2
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Feb 21 badinga7 26
Cute college boy with girl body wants to get po... Feb 19 BearDick 2
News Teen boy, 13, contracts flesh-eating virus afte... Feb 15 Who 3
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 14 Paul 3
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 279,140,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC