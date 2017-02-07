Clean water advocates have a solution...

Clean water advocates have a solution that involves your water bill

23 hrs ago

Seville native Rebecca Quintana talks about the nightmare of living with contaminated water in the small Tulare County town that has lasted over generations in her family. She wonders if the water had anything to do with the death of her daughter Regina Lujan.

