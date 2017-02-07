Bandit strikes Visalia Burger King, escapes on foot
Visalia police are investigating an early-morning burglary Monday at the Burger King in the 500 block of South Demaree Street. Police reported the clerk was at a cash register about 6:30 a.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, said he had a weapon and demanded cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08)
|16 hr
|Mo Fu
|63
|thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11)
|Mon
|1911lover
|24
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Feb 5
|Nudes
|7
|Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14)
|Feb 5
|Wow
|2
|Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av...
|Feb 5
|Michele
|1
|Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace).
|Feb 1
|Who
|11
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Jan 28
|Who
|8
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC