Bandit strikes Visalia Burger King, e...

Bandit strikes Visalia Burger King, escapes on foot

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Visalia police are investigating an early-morning burglary Monday at the Burger King in the 500 block of South Demaree Street. Police reported the clerk was at a cash register about 6:30 a.m. when the suspect approached her from behind, said he had a weapon and demanded cash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body found off Highway 99 identified (Sep '08) 16 hr Mo Fu 63
thinking of moving to Visalia,concerned about c... (Sep '11) Mon 1911lover 24
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Feb 5 Nudes 7
News Visalia man sentenced for attempted murder of wife (Sep '14) Feb 5 Wow 2
Michele Whitaker is located at 1808 E. Cross Av... Feb 5 Michele 1
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). Feb 1 Who 11
Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S.... Jan 28 Who 8
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tulare County was issued at February 07 at 5:45PM PST

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,458 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC