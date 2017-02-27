1 dead, 1 critical after their Scion crashed into a tree in Visalia
One man is dead and another was in critical condition Saturday after the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a large tree in Visalia. Hayden Vargas, 22, and his passenger Cort Turner, 23, both of Visalia, were heading north in a 2013 Scion sedan on Linwood Street when they hit a tree on the east side of the road, Visalia police said.
