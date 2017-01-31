Worrying and still waiting for safe drinking water after cancer claimed her daughter
Seville native Rebecca Quintana talks about the nightmare of living with contaminated water in the small Tulare County town that has lasted over generations in her family. She wonders if the water had anything to do with the death of her daughter Regina Lujan.
