Worrying and still waiting for safe d...

Worrying and still waiting for safe drinking water after cancer claimed her daughter

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Seville native Rebecca Quintana talks about the nightmare of living with contaminated water in the small Tulare County town that has lasted over generations in her family. She wonders if the water had anything to do with the death of her daughter Regina Lujan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S.... Jan 28 Who 8
News Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested Jan 25 Who 1
Whats your Pubic preference? Jan 23 CuriousGeorge 1
News Man shot in Pixley same man wanted in Tulare in... (Nov '12) Jan 23 chita 3
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Jan 21 Thirsty 6
Michael Jan 13 soonergirl 4
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Jan 11 Who 1
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,923 • Total comments across all topics: 278,432,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC