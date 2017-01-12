Wet weather continues to pound Valley...

Wet weather continues to pound Valley, play havoc with area roads

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Fresno Bee

The latest in a series of storms driven by an atmospheric river continues to pound the state and moved through the central San Joaquin Valley Monday morning, with another front close behind. The latest storm dumped 0.89 inches in the Fresno area overnight, 0.82 in Merced, 0.61 in Visalia and 0.73 in Hanford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael 10 hr soonergirl 4
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Wed Who 1
News Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13) Jan 8 Stupid ass 2
Meal Prep in Visalia Jan 7 M_mejia 1
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Dec 28 Who 5
Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12) Dec 28 Who 10
Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08) Dec 26 Anaheim 18
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,993 • Total comments across all topics: 277,879,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC