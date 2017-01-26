Visalia man dies in apparent DUI crash
Sgt. James Andrews said Tristan Evans was driving a 2008 Cadillac westbound on Caldwell Avenue from County Center Drive at a high rate of speed just before 2 a.m. when he lost control and hit a light pole in the center median. Evans suffered major head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Read more at The Fresno Bee.
