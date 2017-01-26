Visalia church burglary suspect is a-...

Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested

There are 1 comment on the The Fresno Bee story from Tuesday, titled Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested. In it, The Fresno Bee reports that:

Visalia police were called to Heart of the Valley Church at 2800 W. Walnut Ave. about 6 a.m. for a report of a break-in. That's where officers found Max Hughie, 19, sleeping in one of the rooms at the church.

Who

San Mateo, CA

#1 Wednesday
How's THAT for some Christian charity?! How's THAT for America's economic system?! How's THAT for the Constitutional-rights-preservi ng systems of jurisprudence?! How about THIS, church? Why don't you offer the kid a job?
I am sooooo biting my tongue right now...
My name is Who.
Visalia, CA

