Visalia CHP to offer teen driving education classes
The Visalia California Highway Patrol will offer its next monthly Start Smart program, teen driving education classes, on Feb. 8 at the Visalia Area Office. CHP said automobile collisions are the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Sat
|Who
|8
|Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested
|Jan 25
|Who
|1
|Whats your Pubic preference?
|Jan 23
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Man shot in Pixley same man wanted in Tulare in... (Nov '12)
|Jan 23
|chita
|3
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|Thirsty
|6
|Michael
|Jan 13
|soonergirl
|4
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC