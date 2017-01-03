Visalia bust nets same man at same house a " and similar drug and weapons charges

A Visalia man who was arrested in October on weapons and drug charges is back in jail on the same charges after Visalia police raided the same home Wednesday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Visalia police Narcotics and Special Enforcement Units searched a home on the 700 block of North Jacob Street, between Goshen and Grove avenues north of Highway 198.

