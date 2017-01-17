Two Visalia gang members get prison in 2015 shooting
Two young gang members are headed to prison for their role in a 2015 shooting in front of a Visalia home that wounded two men, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said. Johnny Ramirez, 19, of Visalia, was sentenced Tuesday to 32 years in state prison after pleading guilty in November to attempted murder, with gang enhancements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael
|Jan 13
|soonergirl
|4
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jan 7
|M_mejia
|1
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Dec 28
|Who
|5
|Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Who
|10
|Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08)
|Dec 26
|Anaheim
|18
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC