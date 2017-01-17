Two Visalia gang members get prison i...

Two Visalia gang members get prison in 2015 shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Fresno Bee

Two young gang members are headed to prison for their role in a 2015 shooting in front of a Visalia home that wounded two men, the Tulare County District Attorney's Office said. Johnny Ramirez, 19, of Visalia, was sentenced Tuesday to 32 years in state prison after pleading guilty in November to attempted murder, with gang enhancements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Jan 13 soonergirl 4
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Jan 11 Who 1
News Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13) Jan 8 Stupid ass 2
Meal Prep in Visalia Jan 7 M_mejia 1
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Dec 28 Who 5
Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12) Dec 28 Who 10
Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08) Dec 26 Anaheim 18
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Tulare County was issued at January 20 at 9:16AM PST

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,289 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC