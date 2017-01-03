Tower of Terror drops its last riders at Disney California Adventure
It was the last chance to drop for the Tower of Terror before it disappeared forever into the Twilight Zone of yesterland and many fans dropped in at Disney California Adventure on Monday to take a final ride. The ride is getting a makeover to a more sci/fi fantasy theme.
