The body of Gin Lu "Tommy" Shwe was f...

The body of Gin Lu "Tommy" Shwe was found outside Visalia a week after he was disappeared.

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: Cupertino Courier

A week after he vanished amid mysterious circumstances, a well-known Cupertino real-estate investor was found in a shallow grave in the Central Valley, apparently strangled by his employee, authorities and sources said. As the suspect hurriedly planned how he was going to elude suspicion, he reportedly told a relative that "he buried a problem up in the mountains."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cupertino Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Drumpf (the Orange Menace). 2 hr Who 11
Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S.... Jan 28 Who 8
News Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested Jan 25 Who 1
Whats your Pubic preference? Jan 23 CuriousGeorge 1
News Man shot in Pixley same man wanted in Tulare in... (Nov '12) Jan 23 chita 3
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Jan 21 Thirsty 6
Michael Jan 13 soonergirl 4
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,751 • Total comments across all topics: 278,466,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC