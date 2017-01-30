The body of Gin Lu "Tommy" Shwe was found outside Visalia a week after he was disappeared.
A week after he vanished amid mysterious circumstances, a well-known Cupertino real-estate investor was found in a shallow grave in the Central Valley, apparently strangled by his employee, authorities and sources said. As the suspect hurriedly planned how he was going to elude suspicion, he reportedly told a relative that "he buried a problem up in the mountains."
