Porterville man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child molestation
A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday for molesting three minors over five years, said the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. Jacinto Trevino Rodriguez, 56, initially pleaded no contest on Dec. 28, 2016 to 17 felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14. He was sentenced in Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|9 hr
|Who
|8
|Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested
|Jan 25
|Who
|1
|Whats your Pubic preference?
|Jan 23
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Man shot in Pixley same man wanted in Tulare in... (Nov '12)
|Jan 23
|chita
|3
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|Thirsty
|6
|Michael
|Jan 13
|soonergirl
|4
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC