Porterville man sentenced to 40 years in prison for child molestation

A Porterville man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday for molesting three minors over five years, said the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. Jacinto Trevino Rodriguez, 56, initially pleaded no contest on Dec. 28, 2016 to 17 felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14. He was sentenced in Tulare County Superior Court in Visalia.

