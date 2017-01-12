Patio fire damages apartments in Visalia
Fire officials in Visalia are investigating what caused a fire that was burning in the patio portion of a single-story four-plex Saturday. Visalia firefighters responded to the apartment units at 3537 South Oak View Drive just before noon and found smoke coming from the back of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael
|8 hr
|soonergirl
|4
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Wed
|Who
|1
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jan 7
|M_mejia
|1
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Dec 28
|Who
|5
|Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Who
|10
|Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08)
|Dec 26
|Anaheim
|18
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC