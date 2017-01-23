New book tells story of Tulare Irrigation District in California farm country
Richard Zack of Visalia has written a well-researched history of the Tulare Irrigation District, which has supplied water to farmers for 127 years. "Quest for Water: Tulare Irrigation District, Its History, People, and Progression," was commissioned by the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats your Pubic preference?
|19 hr
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Man shot in Pixley same man wanted in Tulare in... (Nov '12)
|21 hr
|chita
|3
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|Thirsty
|6
|Michael
|Jan 13
|soonergirl
|4
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jan 7
|M_mejia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC