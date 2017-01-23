Man running on road in Visalia killed
A man running on the roadway south of Highway 198 in Visalia was killed Saturday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. The incident happened around 1:11 p.m. near Hillsdale Avenue and Demaree Street.
Read more at The Fresno Bee.
