Man in wheelchair killed when big rig he was under began moving
A man in a wheelchair died Wednesday afternoon in Visalia after he was run over by a trailer pulled by a big rig truck, Visalia police said. The incident happened around 2:14 p.m. near Santa Fe Street and Sequoia Avenue, south of Highway 198.
