Man chokes woman, tries to steal two vehicles in Visalia
A man was arrested after grabbing a woman by the throat and attempting to steal two vehicles in Visalia on Friday afternoon, Visalia police said. The first incident happened around 3:07 p.m. on the 300 block of West School Avenue, between Floral and Encina streets.
