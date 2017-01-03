Man chokes woman, tries to steal two ...

Man chokes woman, tries to steal two vehicles in Visalia

A man was arrested after grabbing a woman by the throat and attempting to steal two vehicles in Visalia on Friday afternoon, Visalia police said. The first incident happened around 3:07 p.m. on the 300 block of West School Avenue, between Floral and Encina streets.

