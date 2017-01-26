Hillsboro Hops notebook: Shawn Roof introduced as manager, KL Wombacher named president
Baseball at Ron Tonkin Field is five months away, but the Hillsboro Hops are already putting together a solid lineup. New manager Shawn Roof was introduced to fans at the Hillsboro Hops Fund banquet Thursday night, the same day KL Wombacher was named president and general manager of the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|3 hr
|Who
|8
|Visalia church burglary suspect is a-rested
|Jan 25
|Who
|1
|Whats your Pubic preference?
|Jan 23
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Man shot in Pixley same man wanted in Tulare in... (Nov '12)
|Jan 23
|chita
|3
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|Thirsty
|6
|Michael
|Jan 13
|soonergirl
|4
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC