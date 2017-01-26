Four-vehicle collision injures two during heavy rainfall in Visalia
Two people were taken to the hospital, one with major injuries, after a four-vehicle collision in Visalia on Friday afternoon, said Officer Scott Harris with the California Highway Patrol in Visalia. Harris said Oscar Ochoa, 25, was driving a Pontiac east on Highway 198 east of Chinowth Street when he veered into the center median and into the path of a Chevy driven by Christina Cantu, 40. The front of the Chevy hit the side of the Pontiac, said Harris.
