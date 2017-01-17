Fire erupts inside wall of Visalia home due to faulty wiring
Battalion Chief Darrin Hughes said firefighters were called out to a multifamily home where light smoke had been escaping from a wall area near the kitchen just after 2 a.m. The fire had been smoldering before firefighters opened the wall to extinguish it, Hughes said. The quick response prevented the fire from spreading to other areas of the home.
