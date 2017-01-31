Education Buzz for Sunday, Jan. 29
College of the Sequoias, in partnership with American Association of University Women, will host the Spring 2017 series of "Great Decisions" topics starting Tuesday. "Great Decisions" is a national discussion series on issues of world policy based on readings from the "Great Decisions Briefing Book."
