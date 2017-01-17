Edeniq nabs $7 mln
Visalia, California-based Edeniq Inc, a cellulosic and biorefining technology company, has raised $7 million in funding. The investors included Flint Hills Resources, Angeleno Group, I2BF Global Ventures, Cyrus Capital and Trinity Capital Investment .
