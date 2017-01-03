Commercial leases and developments for Jan. 6
Ethan Smith and Ron Stoltenberg were the agents in cooperation with Chad McCardell of Colliers International. 2,000 square feet at 1330 Hulbert Ave., Suite 102 in Fresno from Ron Stumpf to Michael Dunbar and Misty Dunbar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Dec 28
|Who
|5
|Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Who
|10
|Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08)
|Dec 26
|Anaheim
|18
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 26
|Who
|6
|He deep-pit roasts dozens of turkeys for a resc...
|Dec 26
|Who
|2
|Cuddlebug it's firefly
|Dec 23
|Firefly
|1
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC