Attempted kidnapping near Modoc Ditch in Visalia leads police to an arrest
A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly cut a woman's hand while trying to kidnap her near Modoc Ditch in Visalia. The victim told police she was walking along St. Johns Parkway when a man grabbed her and attempted to reel her in toward his vehicle that was parked on the ditch access road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael
|Mon
|Boogieswife
|2
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jan 7
|M_mejia
|1
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Dec 28
|Who
|5
|Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Who
|10
|Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08)
|Dec 26
|Anaheim
|18
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 26
|Who
|6
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC