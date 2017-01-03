Attempted kidnapping near Modoc Ditch...

Attempted kidnapping near Modoc Ditch in Visalia leads police to an arrest

A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday after he allegedly cut a woman's hand while trying to kidnap her near Modoc Ditch in Visalia. The victim told police she was walking along St. Johns Parkway when a man grabbed her and attempted to reel her in toward his vehicle that was parked on the ditch access road.

