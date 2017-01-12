Around the Valley: Updates on nonprofit work
The Saint Agnes Women's Club donated $105,000 to Saint Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women. Sister Mary Clennon, CSC, director of the Holy Cross Center for Women, accepted the donation on behalf of the Center, presented by Stacy Vaillancourt, Saint Agnes Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer, and Rita Gladding, Women's Club president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael
|19 hr
|soonergirl
|4
|Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim...
|Jan 11
|Who
|1
|Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13)
|Jan 8
|Stupid ass
|2
|Meal Prep in Visalia
|Jan 7
|M_mejia
|1
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Dec 28
|Who
|5
|Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Who
|10
|Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08)
|Dec 26
|Anaheim
|18
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC