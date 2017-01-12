Around the Valley: Updates on nonprof...

Around the Valley: Updates on nonprofit work

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

The Saint Agnes Women's Club donated $105,000 to Saint Agnes Holy Cross Center for Women. Sister Mary Clennon, CSC, director of the Holy Cross Center for Women, accepted the donation on behalf of the Center, presented by Stacy Vaillancourt, Saint Agnes Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer, and Rita Gladding, Women's Club president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Visalia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael 19 hr soonergirl 4
News Legal pot in California: Can businesses set lim... Jan 11 Who 1
News Three arrested after 30-person fight leaves one... (Nov '13) Jan 8 Stupid ass 2
Meal Prep in Visalia Jan 7 M_mejia 1
Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16) Dec 28 Who 5
Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12) Dec 28 Who 10
Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08) Dec 26 Anaheim 18
See all Visalia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Visalia Forum Now

Visalia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Visalia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Visalia, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,891,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC