Your Character Matters: Recycle Champion
Every week in partnership with the Tulare County Office of Education, we tell stories about South Valley students with character in our series, "Your Character Matters." This week, we head to Redwood High School in Visalia to meet an impressive high school senior -- who has put taking care of the school's campus and the environment before herself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuddlebug it's firefly
|Fri
|Firefly
|1
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|5
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|Greylord
|29
|Possible Corruption in Tulare County
|Dec 12
|Greylord
|6
|Tulare County Court is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Dec 10
|Zac Fancher
|33
|Pregnant woman shot dead, baby delivered
|Dec 9
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC