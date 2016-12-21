Woman under the influence rolls car, damages train tracks in Visalia, police say
Visalia firefighters and police officers survey the damage after an allegedly DUI driver rolled her car across railroad tracks and into a traffic signal at Murray Avenue and Giddings Street. Sgt. Daniel Ford said 35-year-old Maria Lopes lost control of her car just before 12:30 a.m. at a bend in the road on Murray Avenue near Giddings Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuddlebug it's firefly
|Fri
|Firefly
|1
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|5
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|Greylord
|29
|Possible Corruption in Tulare County
|Dec 12
|Greylord
|6
|Tulare County Court is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Dec 10
|Zac Fancher
|33
|Pregnant woman shot dead, baby delivered
|Dec 9
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC