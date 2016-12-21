Visalia woman killed in head-on crash south of Dinuba
The woman, who was not identified, died at Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia from her injuries. The driver of the car she was in, James Wagner, 69, of Visalia suffered major injuries and also was taken to Kaweah Delta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vanessa Eslinger (Mar '16)
|Dec 28
|Who
|5
|Review: Casey's Carpet Cleaning (Dec '12)
|Dec 28
|Who
|10
|Tulare County suing the Ivanhoe South Side King... (Mar '08)
|Dec 26
|Anaheim
|18
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 26
|Who
|6
|He deep-pit roasts dozens of turkeys for a resc...
|Dec 26
|Who
|2
|Cuddlebug it's firefly
|Dec 23
|Firefly
|1
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC