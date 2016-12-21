Visalia police find alleged burglar sitting in homea s bathtub

Brian Walker, 21, was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility on Saturday after Visalia police found him in a bathtub inside a home he allegedly burglarized. Witnesses told officers around 2 a.m. they spotted a suspicious man inside a home on the 3600 block of West Hillsdale Avenue, near Demaree Street.

