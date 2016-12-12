Visalia mother sentenced to prison for DUI crash that killed 8-year-old son
The sentencing of 34-year-old Vanessa Bueno handed down last week by retired Merced Superior Court Judge Frank Dougherty has done little to heal the pain felt by the family of Jordan Bueno, according to the boy's father. During a court hearing Wednesday, Hector Bueno said tensions between family members boiled over, with one side accepting the sentencing of his estranged wife, but her side of the family upset over the outcome.
