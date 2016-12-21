Visalia consulting group offers aerial photography services

Provost and Pritchard Consulting Group in Visalia is now offering drone-based aerial photography services, aiding in land surveying and engineering design projects for its clients, the group's marketing coordinator Trilby Barton said. Provost and Pritchard's Geographic Information System Specialist Jason Thomas passed the federally required operator's test, which allows him to fly the drone throughout California.

