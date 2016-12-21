Three people caught in Tulare with burglarized items in truck

Three people were found to have items from a recent burglary loaded in their truck after being pulled over in Tulare on Monday, said the Tulare County Sheriff's Department. Deputies pulled the truck over around 9 a.m. and found Kristian Bean, 37, of Farmersville, Jessica Jackson, 29, of Farmersville and Daniel Carabay, 29, of Visalia with $2,500 of stolen property in the truck.

