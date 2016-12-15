Salinas Honor Roll: Sylvia Capuyan

Salinas Teacher Honor Roll Sylvia Capuyan says elected leaders should spend a day in classroom to experience reality. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2hTEytV Education: AA from Hartnell Community College, BA, liberal studies, in 1991 from Fresno State University; master's degree in administrative credential with San Jose State in 2006.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.