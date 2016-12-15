Salinas Honor Roll: Sylvia Capuyan
Salinas Teacher Honor Roll Sylvia Capuyan says elected leaders should spend a day in classroom to experience reality. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2hTEytV Education: AA from Hartnell Community College, BA, liberal studies, in 1991 from Fresno State University; master's degree in administrative credential with San Jose State in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Visalia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cuddlebug it's firefly
|Fri
|Firefly
|1
|Does Judge Kalashian regularly violate the U.S....
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|5
|Tulare courthouse involved in county-based prof... (Jul '12)
|Dec 20
|Greylord
|14
|Tulare County Sheriff's Department Above The Law ? (Mar '15)
|Dec 12
|Greylord
|29
|Possible Corruption in Tulare County
|Dec 12
|Greylord
|6
|Tulare County Court is Corrupt (Sep '13)
|Dec 10
|Zac Fancher
|33
|Pregnant woman shot dead, baby delivered
|Dec 9
|Who
|1
Find what you want!
Search Visalia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC