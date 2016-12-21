Reward offered to find killers of pregnant Visalia mom

Visalia police and Valley Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to a break in the gang-related homicide of a pregnant woman whose child was delivered as she lay dying. Vanessa Oviedo, 27, of Visalia, was a passenger in a car carrying five people when another car came up beside them at Ben Maddox Way and Houston Avenue and opened fire about 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 17. The driver, Andrew Aguirre, was also hit but drove to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where doctors removed the baby from the mother's womb with seconds to spare.

